Jackson State to offer one-day training events in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be offering one-day training events in September.

Jackson State says training will include basic and advanced learning for QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel, blueprint readying, project management, and PowerPoint.

You can find additional details, register online or by contacting John McCommon at jmccommon@jscc.edu or (731) 425-8826.

You can find a full schedule here.

Find more local news here.