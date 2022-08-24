Jackson Transit Authority welcomes five new buses to fleet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is welcoming some new additions to its fleet.

Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority

Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority

Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority

Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority

Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority



Courtesy: Jackson Transit Authority

JTA launched five new 30-foot buses into service on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held at JTA’s Transfer Center, located at 431 East Main Street, as the new buses began operating.

JTA Planning and Grants Manager Whitney Dickson says the buses were purchased with funds from the City of Jackson, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, through two grants totaling over $2 million.

Click here for more information on the Jackson Transit Authority.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.