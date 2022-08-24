Larry Dale White, age 69, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Bonnie Knott White, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Memorial Services for Mr. White will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Mr. White will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Larry Dale White was a kind man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. ‘PawPaw’, as he was called by grandchildren, was an amazing husband, brother, grandfather and a great friend to many. Larry was born May 16, 1953 and was the only son to Sue and Oscar White, born in Marianna in Lee County, Arkansas. He didn’t stay there for long and moved to Memphis in 1958 with his parents and sisters. He would spend his childhood with sisters, Cathey, Reda, and Sherry White.

From there, he went to Tech High, and took a chance on a blind date where he would meet the love of his life, Bonnie Lou Knott. Larry and Bonnie loved each other so much, they would marry in Downtown Memphis at the Justice of the Peace in 1972. They would buy a little home in Frayser where they would start a family of two daughters. Larry worked for Bailey Parks for most of his life as a maintenance supervisor.

Larry was renowned for his hunting, fishing, karaoke and storytelling skills. If anyone ever wanted to go fishing he would definitely take you up on the offer and you could bet you would get several interesting stories as well. Other favorite pastimes of his were cooking, gardening, and hiding easter eggs in the back of his pickup truck.

Larry’s children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, he would always make time for them no matter what. Whether it be hanging around the house watching movies, making cinnamon rolls for breakfast, or trying to coax them into going to Cracker Barrel to pick up his favorite treat, peanut brittle.

Loved ones that will deeply miss Larry until they meet again are his wife, Bonnie White of Lakeland; sisters, Cathey Hawkins and Sherry Janzen of Hickory Withe and Reda White of Memphis; daughters, Kim Arbelaez of Oakland and Holly Mills of Watersound, FL; sons-in-law, Mark Mills of Watersound, FL and Jimmy Arbelaez of Oakland; and grandchildren, Devon and Morgan Arbelaez and Sloane and Karsen Mills.

