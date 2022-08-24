MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19.

Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen near Munford, Tennessee wearing grey sweatpants, a white shirt and high top shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Munford Police Department at (901) 475-4300 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

