New 988 number available to those facing mental health crises

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is encouraging people who are experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource.

The new 988 phone number will connect callers with mental health professionals with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“We know that 988 is going to save countless lives,” said Allen Bartels, Board President of NAMI Tennessee and longtime behavioral health executive. “We applaud all of the partners and agencies that are working together to provide this invaluable resource to people experiencing a mental health crisis.”

988 is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, substance use issue, or any other kind of emotional distress, not just suicide-related crises.

“988 is a gamechanger for all Tennesseans,” said Jeff Fladen, Executive Director of NAMI Tennessee. “If you or anyone you know is experiencing some kind of mental distress, you can call or text 988, and you will be greeted with compassionate and accessible mental health professionals on the other end of the line. For far too long, this burden has fallen on our 911 operators and first responders, and they are finally getting some much-needed help.”

People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

