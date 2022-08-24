New podcast highlights Tennessee music history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new series highlighting Tennessee music is here!

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Armchair Productions have launched a podcast series called “ Tennessee Music Pathways . ”

The series takes listeners from Memphis, Jackson, Brownsville, Nashville and more, and is presented by Aaron Millar.

“This is the story of America,” said Aaron Millar, presenter of the Tennessee Music Pathways podcast. “From its roots in traditional fiddle music brought over by immigrants to the New World and enslaved individuals stolen in Africa, to the spark of rock n’ roll and soul that started here, united a nation, and spread across the world, Tennessee is the soundtrack to the evolution of America itself.”

“There’s a lot of people here with a lot of poetry in their hearts and souls. It comes from this sense of place, a strong sense of place, and a lot of people feel it,” said Ed Snodderly, Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter and owner of The Down Home in Johnson City.

It will be available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and more.

You can find more news from across the state here.