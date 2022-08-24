New tech aims to improve pet health, livelihood

JACKSON, Tenn. — The pet industry is booming as more people consider their furry companions as part of their family.

Experts say technology is fueling the trend as new gadgets and devices aim to improve pets’ health and wellness and make life more convenient for pet parents.

We spoke with expert Christine Johnson live from SuperZoo in Las Vegas, the largest pet retail event in the U.S., who demonstrated some of the latest products.

“So one of the trends that we’re seeing at the show this year is advancements in pet wellness, we really want our pets to be happy and healthy, so we’re seeing a lot of advancements in treats and pet supplements,” Johnson said.

Johnson showed off items such as a wearable tracker for dogs that alerts you to health issues, and new litter boxes and feeding bowls that use automated systems.

She also demonstrated the PupPod, an interactive smart toy that self-dispenses treats to your dog as they learn new tricks and commands.

