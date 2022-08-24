Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases.

According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe.

Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for him since.

Police began searching for Reasons on Tuesday night after they say he wandered away on-foot from his home on Campbell Street.

Police say both men are safe and they thank the Jackson community for their help in locating them.

