American Heart Association stresses importance of CPR

JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is helping combat CPR health inequities for women.

Dr. Marina Del Rios says women, especially in the Hispanic and Black demographic, are at a higher risk for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

She says this is due to a lack of access to training resources to teach them how to perform CPR. For women, Del Rios says some people do not help for fear of being accused of sexual assault.

To combat this, the association is making sure that everyone has access to the proper training and healthcare resources.

“A lot of hospitals have pre-lessons and resuscitation, basic life support training. Contact your local fire department, oftentimes, they also have training that is free and available to the public,” Del Rios said.

