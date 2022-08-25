Betty Sue Blackmon Gilbert Jenkins, age 80, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Jerry Jenkins, departed this life suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at her home.

Betty was born November 21, 1941 in Blevins, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Orby Temus Blackmon and Othell Denton Blackmon. She worked for her oldest son’s business, Great Scents (an air freshener company) and loved working in the business. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Recently, she gave each of her sons 40 acres of land in McNairy County, Tennessee for them to develop and hunt. Her family states she was the best mom ever who loved putting on a feast during the holidays.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband, Jerry Jenkins; three sons, Scott Gilbert, Jeff Gilbert and Mike Gilbert; and two grandchildren, Torri Gilbert and Tristan Gilbert.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Jenkins will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel in Cordova, Tennessee with Jamie Fish officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Jenkins will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Bellevue Baptist Church – Pollard Chapel.

