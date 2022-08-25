Ina Mae Winsett Knott
|93
|Her residence
|Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|2:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Gerry Gallimore of Mansfield Baptist Church
|Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mansfield, TN
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022 prior to the service
|November 18, 1928 in Mansfield, TN
|Matthew Knott, Chase Clayton, Austin Kinkead, Chris Page, Buford Taylor, Jaedyn Golden, and Chuck Kinkead.
|Joseph Martin “Alvis” Winsett and Lillie Mae Lowe Dunlap, both preceded
|Shelia (Virgil) Bishop of Paris, TN
Janice Williams of Buchanan, TN
Janet Barton of McKenzie, TN
|Larry (Teresa) Knott of Greenfield, TN
Sons-in-law: John Williams and Kenneth Barton, both preceded
|Penny Strickland, Patti (Chuck) Kinkead, Krista (Buford) Taylor, Matthew Knott, Kelly (Chris) Page.
Carey McAlister, preceded
|Chase Clayton, Hailey Strickland, Lilli Taylor, Austin Kinkead, and Alyvia Bishop.
Great-great grandchildren: Jayedyn and Emerie.
|Joseph Elroy Winsett, preceded
|Ms. Knott was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She worked at IGA in the meat department for 21 years.