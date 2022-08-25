Ina Mae Winsett Knott of Paris, TN

93

Her residence

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

2:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022

McEvoy Funeral Home

Gerry Gallimore of Mansfield Baptist Church

Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mansfield, TN

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2022 prior to the service

November 18, 1928 in Mansfield, TN

Matthew Knott, Chase Clayton, Austin Kinkead, Chris Page, Buford Taylor, Jaedyn Golden, and Chuck Kinkead.

Joseph Martin “Alvis” Winsett and Lillie Mae Lowe Dunlap, both preceded

Shelia (Virgil) Bishop of Paris, TN Janice Williams of Buchanan, TN Janet Barton of McKenzie, TN

Larry (Teresa) Knott of Greenfield, TN Sons-in-law: John Williams and Kenneth Barton, both preceded

Penny Strickland, Patti (Chuck) Kinkead, Krista (Buford) Taylor, Matthew Knott, Kelly (Chris) Page. Carey McAlister, preceded

Chase Clayton, Hailey Strickland, Lilli Taylor, Austin Kinkead, and Alyvia Bishop. Great-great grandchildren: Jayedyn and Emerie.

Joseph Elroy Winsett, preceded