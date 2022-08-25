JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer.

Kroger Shooting

Kroger Shooting

According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.

Authorities say it was a non-life-threatening injury, and the shooting victim has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities haven’t released details about a suspect at this time. Details are limited, as this remains an on-going investigation.

Find updates on local crime here.