Movie night to be held at The AMP Saturday ahead of “The Wiz, Jr.” performances

JACKSON, Tenn. — A movie night will be held at The AMP this weekend to celebrate an upcoming performance in the Hub City.

“The Wiz, Jr.” will hit the stage at The Ned from September 1-3.

The stage production is inspired by the classic twist on “The Wizard of Oz” and features a cast of local youth.

On Saturday, August 27, you can join the cast at The AMP for a special preview performance followed by a free showing of “The Wiz Live!”

Events start at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site.

The AMP is located at 91 New Market Street in Jackson.

