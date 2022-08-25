Mr. Ray Dorsey Horton was born on November 27, 1953, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on August 19, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Burial will be at Cools Spring Church Cemetery.

