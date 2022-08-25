Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472