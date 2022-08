Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/22 – 08/25/22

Amy Overton Amy Overton: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Brandon Thatcher Brandon Thatcher: Failure to appear

Cathelon Sims Cathelon Sims: Failure to appear

Dedrick Herron Dedrick Herron: Aggravated assault, willful abuse/neglect/exploitation of adults

John Flowers John Flowers: Driving under the influence



Jonathan Plunk Jonathan Plunk: Violation of community corrections

Kamar Rainey Kamar Rainey: Failure to appear

Khabeer Muhammad Khabeer Muhammad: Public intoxication

Laralphiel Lindsley Laralphiel Lindsley: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Makala Pettigrew Makala Pettigrew: Violation of probation



Marcus Robertson Marcus Robertson: Violation of probation

Pautez Freeman Pautez Freeman: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Raheem Burt Raheem Burt: Failure to appear

Tanaka Buchanan Tanaka Buchanan: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.