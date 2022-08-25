Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday.

Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans.

Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and COVID-19 began to take shape, it was hard to bring the music lovers to the states.

When Steve Bowers found out they were traveling back to the states, he found a place in Jackson for the band to perform. Many filled the seats as they listened to some classic tunes.

“I think they can go anywhere in the world. They’re going to leave here, go all the way to Los Angeles. They can go anywhere in the country, but they’ll never have a place where they can play with Stan Perkins and the people from Jackson, Tennessee,” Bowers said.

The event ended around 9 p.m.

