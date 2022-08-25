Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service.

Sea of Red in Whiteville (2)

Sea of Red in Whiteville (1)

The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind.

Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works superintendent for more than 40 years in Whiteville, and he recently died.

There was a Sea of Red Thursday evening, with local first responders participating. Whiteville firefighter Jonath Swarey says Fleet left behind a big hole in their community.

“People will remember him as just an easy going nice guy that would give you the shirt off his back for you and would do about anything you asked. And he just, he was a landmark and a rock here in Whiteville and he’ll be remembered by that,” Swarey said.

There will be a balloon release to honor fleet on Saturday. It will be held at Whiteville’s second annual Main Street Festival.

Find more local news here.