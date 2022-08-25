State agencies issue guidance around fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New guidance has been given by state agencies on fentanyl.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says that illicit fentanyl cannot be absorbed through the skin or from touching something with fentanyl on it.

But if you think you have been exposed to fentanyl, you should:

Not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water to remove any substance from your hands.

Seek medical attention if you have any adverse medical symptoms

If you believe someone has overdosed, call 911 and use Narcan if available.

Symptoms of an opioid/fentanyl overdose include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin, the release says.

They add that alertness, rapid heartbeat, hyperventilating, sweating, chills, numbness in fingers are not typical symptoms associated with overdoses.

The guidance comes after recent media reports around alleged exposure to fentanyl.

“It’s so important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to fentanyl because Tennesseans are dying of overdose by the thousands. It is our hope that these facts will help people who are struggling with opioid use reach to treatment if they need it and find a new life in recovery,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

“Overdoses are heart-wrenching, for those who live through them and for the family and friends of those who don’t,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. “We are taking every opportunity to provide care and information to those dealing with addiction to

prevent deaths and overdoses from fentanyl and opioids.”

You can read more here.