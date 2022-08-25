THP releases details on fatal I-40 crash near Mile Marker 88

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report on Wednesday’s fatal crash on Interstate 40.

The THP report says that a 2019 Ford Transit was traveling in the eastbound lane of the interstate when it crossed the median, leading to a collision with three other vehicles.

The report says that seven people were in the Ford Transit when the crash occurred. One of the passengers was killed, Mahalia Rogers, of Memphis. The other passengers and the driver were injured.

Meanwhile, only one other person involved in the crash was injured. They were driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, the report says.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 88 in Madison County around 11:40 a.m.

