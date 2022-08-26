2022 Baby & Kids Fest to be held on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest is being held for the first time since COVID-19.



Baby and Kids Fest 2022

The Baby & Kids Fest has been a fun and educational time for families and expecting parents for close to 30 years.

Lynda Snider, the Community Educator for West Tennessee Women’s Center, along with many vendors are preparing for the big day.

“Getting ready for Baby and Kids Fest. It’s a fun, educational event for expectant parents, for parents that already have children, for families, grandparents, lots of information, lot of fun things going on for kids to do,” Snider said.

The theme for this year’s fest is centered around board games. Families can expect to see vendors of all kinds, with an emphasis on health, but also some fun surprises like a petting zoo, face painting, and more.

The fest will be held on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds. It is hosted by West Tennessee Healthcare.

Find more local news here.