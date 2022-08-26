Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College started their annual Day of Giving on Friday.

Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students

Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students

Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students

In today’s world, conducting services online are both convenient and a great way to share the need of students who would benefit from the donations.

“Today is our I Am Lane Day of Giving. Today we are asking our alumni, our students, our faculty, staff, and the community to help us raise $50,000 in order to receive a $50,000 matching gift today. And so we need your help. We need your support,” said Braylin Laster, the Director of Alumni Affairs for Lane College.

Students with a balance can benefit from the generosity of those who donate through the newly founded student scholarships.

Justina Abjei, a student worker in the Office of Institutional Advancement, is an international student who wanted to share her thanks.

“Thank you so much for giving, and we sincerely appreciate your graciousness to give to support the school and students like me,” Abjei said.

The I Am Lane Day of Giving will continue through Aug. 27.

For more information on how you can get involved and help change a student’s life, click here.

Find more local news here.