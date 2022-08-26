McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Invitation

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Sony’s and Screen Gems’ The Invitation.

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host.

However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.