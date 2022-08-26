Michael Mills joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Michael was born in Long Beach, California, but grew up in Lexington, TN. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.

In his free time, Michael likes to spend time with his family, train in mixed martial arts, travel, and watch movies. He is also a huge horror, history, and sports fan.

Michael grew up watching WBBJ. He is excited to be a part of the team now and to start his career. Be sure to follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

You may also email him story tips or just say hello at mmills@wbbjtv.com.