Mostly Dry This Evening But More Rain Chances Are In the Forecast This Week

Weather Update – Friday, August 26, 2022 – 3:45 PM

TODAY:

A pleasant afternoon was in store this Friday with a few scattered showers, primarily near the Savannah area. Showers should clear out by the 7PM mark this evening with mostly dry conditions. Some clam winds and high humidity could lead to some fog in the early morning. Lows overnight should remain in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for many.

THIS WEEKEND:

Another pleasant day is in store Saturday with highs expected in the upper 80’s, a light breeze from the east-south east direction. A low chance of showers remains in the forecast at about 20% but overall, it should remain a mostly dry day. Overnight, lows are back in the 70’s with partly cloudy skies. However, buy Sunday morning, wind speeds kick up to 5-10 mph with another small chance of rain at 20%. Highs in the lower 90’s and overnight lows back in the mid 70’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain returns on Monday with a decent chance of storms. Highs should remain in the upper 80’s with a good southwesterly flow. Overnight, lower return to the 70;s with a 40% chance of rain remaining. Tuesday, showers continue with a 6-% chance and wind speeds begin to die down as we head into the evening hours. Oversight lows remain in the lower 70’s and rain chances remain at 30%.

A cold front should pass Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and rain chances slowly moving out of the area by Wednesday evening. Lows are in the 60’s that night, with cooler and drier air across the area. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s, lower humidity, and a little sunshine as well. Wind speeds should remain around 5-10 MPH, for a decent breeze. Similar conditions remain on Friday but more rain chances could return late next weekend.

