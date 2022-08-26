Mr. Ulise Boyd, 56, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Brownsville Community Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 A. M. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Brownsville Community Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472