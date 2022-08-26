Mr. Ulise Boyd
Mr. Ulise Boyd, 56, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.
With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Brownsville Community Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 A. M. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Brownsville Community Baptist Church.
Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472