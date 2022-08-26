Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22 August 26, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Brittany Douglas Brittany Douglas: Driving on revoked/suspended license Brittany Vickery Brittany Vickery: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Brittany Vickery: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Elahu Hill Elahu Hill: Failure to appear Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Violation of community corrections Marcus Lashley Marcus Lashley: Driving under the influence Marcus Williams Marcus Williams: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Seth Clayton Seth Clayton: Simple domestic assault Vernon Grandville Vernon Grandville: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear, violation of probation Vernon Grandville: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin