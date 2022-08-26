Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22

Brittany Douglas Brittany Douglas: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brittany Vickery Brittany Vickery: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Brittany Vickery: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Elahu Hill Elahu Hill: Failure to appear

Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Violation of community corrections

Marcus Lashley Marcus Lashley: Driving under the influence



Marcus Williams Marcus Williams: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Seth Clayton Seth Clayton: Simple domestic assault

Vernon Grandville Vernon Grandville: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear, violation of probation Vernon Grandville: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.