New business provides donation to teachers at grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business opened in north Jackson and is already giving back to the community at the grand opening.





Burlington Coat Factory, along with AdoptAClassroom, presented Thelma Barker Elementary with a $5,000 check at their grand opening in on Friday.

The money will be divided amongst the teachers so they can provide students with the proper tools for a successful education.

Jackson store Manager Samantha Tucker says they want to connect with the community while supporting local educators. Teacher Catherine Reinhart says they’re grateful for the support.

“As teachers we just have such giving hearts and we truly see our students like our own children. I call my students my kids every year. I feel like we have that emotional connection with our students, and I am just so excited I am going to be able to have a little bit of help and it won’t come out of my own pocket,” Reinhart said.

Burlington is open in north Jackson at 85 Stonebrook Place.

Find more local news here.