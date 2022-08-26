Nonprofit offers resources to support students’ mental health

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are facing the threat of mental health challenges, but one company has a program to help ease the fight.

Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, Psychiatrist & Chief Medical Officer for The Jed Foundation, spoke with us on how you can take the offensive when it comes to being mentally healthy.

“The Jed Foundation has resources that young people, their parents and educators can use in the back-to-school time to help prepare to have an emotionally healthy back-to-school,” Dr. Erickson-Schroth said.

Dr. Erickson-Schroth shared that suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 24. She says it is important for everyone, especially young people to have resources and the opportunity to reach out to a trusted adult.

The Jed Foundation provides a safe place with tools and suggestions on coping skills and tips that are the best fit for you. Click here for more information.

For more information on local resources through the Jackson-Madison County School System, click here.

