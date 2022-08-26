Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces his wife, First Lady Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Governor Lee released the following statement on Friday confirming the diagnosis:

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead,” Lee said.

During Governor Lee’s time in office, First Lady Maria Lee has worked to inspire Tennesseans to live lives devoted to service through her Tennessee Serves initiative.

She and the Governor have been married since 2008.

