Vets discuss signs, treatment options for canine incontinence

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not uncommon for dogs to urinate inside their home, but some of them may be dealing with canine incontinence.

Veterinarians Dr. Jody Lulich and Dr. Heather Davis spoke with us on National Dog Day about how you can help your furry friend.

While some dogs purposely squat indoors or lose control when they’re excited, those with incontinence are unaware that it’s happening.

“They’re not aware of it, so it happens when they’re resting or relaxed, and they leak urine when they’re sleeping, so that’s when you’re gonna find that wet spot on the floor,” said Dr. Lulich.

For dogs facing urinary incontinence, Dr. Davis says the once-daily medication Proin ER is an effective way to help control the issue. Pet owners are encouraged to consult with their vet to see if the medication is a good fit for their dog.

