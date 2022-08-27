Baby & Kids Fest returns with fun!

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest hosted its first event post-COVID this morning, and it was a big success.

Families and expectant parents visited the Jackson fairgrounds for information and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

















Lynda Snider, Community Educator for the West Tennessee Women’s Center, expands on some of the highlights.

“Parents can come through, and kids can see demonstrations on first aid and choking and some basic CPR, lots of takeaway health information for parents, and a lot of fun for kids,” Snider said.

Vendors of different varieties such as shopping, healthcare, food, boxing, and so much more came together to ensure a good time for the families who came.

