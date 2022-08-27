Rain Chances Expected to Return to West Tennessee Soon

Weather Update – Saturday, August 27, 2022 – 6:15 PM

TODAY:

A pleasant afternoon was in store this Saturday, but it was on the warmer side. Humidity began to increase after noon with a few scattered showers popping up as well. Showers should clear out this evening with mostly dry conditions overnight. Some clam winds and high humidity could lead to some fog in the early morning. Lows overnight should remain in the lower 70’s. Some fog may form in overnight but much of it should clear by the early morning.

TOMORROW:

Another hot and humid day is in store tomorrow with highs expected in the lower 90’s. A low chance of storms remains in the morning but any lingering moisture should remain as showers in the afternoon. Forecast rain percentages are around 30% but overall, it should remain a mostly dry day. Cloud coverage may be slim in the morning but should increase overnight. Overnight, lows are back in the 70’s with mostly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain returns on Monday with a decent chance of storms. Highs should remain in the lower 90’s with a good southwesterly flow. Overnight, lower return to the 70’s with a 40% chance of rain remaining. Tuesday, showers continue with a 60% chance and wind speeds begin to die down as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows remain in the lower 70’s and rain chances remain at 30%.

A cold front should pass late Tuesday evening / early Wednesday morning. This may leave another warm and humid day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Humidity should begin to decrease Wednesday afternoon and evening as dry air sinks in. Lows are in the 60’s that night, with cooler and drier air across the area. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s, lower humidity, and a little sunshine as well. Wind speeds should remain around 5-10 MPH, for a decent breeze. Similar conditions remain on Friday. By Saturday, another chance of rain returns to the forecast at 30%. Here, heat and humidity may make a return to the region.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

