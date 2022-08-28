Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

By: Lolita C. Baldor – Associated Press

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) – There’s a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards.

The program is one way the Army is hoping to fill the ranks as it struggles with recruiting efforts that are expected to fall dramatically short of the goals this year.

According to estimates, just 23% of young people age 17 to 24 are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve without receiving some type of waiver.

Moral behavior issues include drug use, gang ties or a criminal record.

It’s the military’s academic and physical fitness requirements that the prep course will address.

To read more details on the program, click here.

For more news in the U.S., click here.