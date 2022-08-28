Baseball Tournament Brings Teams From All Over to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USSSA Tournament was held in Jackson over the weekend at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex, with teams from all over, eager for a win and families ready to show support.

One of the teams included was the West KY Outlaws 9U who played against the Hussle Factory.

One proud parent, Nathan Wolfe, spoke on why they continue to be involved in the tournament after starting 5 years ago.

“They have a really good complex here and really good competition. ” Wolfe continues, ” so this is one of the tournaments our team looks forward to.”

The players and parents aren’t the only ones excited for some friendly competition and to visit the city.

Head coach of the Tennessee heat 9-u travel baseball team, Travis Little, whose team faced the 9-U Dyersburg Spartans, tells us why his team enjoys coming to the tournament.

“Jackson does a phenomenal job. They put on a lot of really good tournaments here. Great complex, lots to do in town, so for people to come here it’s a great place to be.” Little stated.

Competition was fierce against the teams, but the camaraderie was even better.