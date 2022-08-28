Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn.–A busy day for Jackson Police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday.

The first was on James Street in east Jackson.

Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and officers working the area.

We reached out to Jackson police and are awaiting for more information regarding this incident.

On Sunday evening, tipsters informed us about a large police presence on Holland Street, also in east Jackson.

Our crews arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found multiple police units and officers investigating.

We reached our to the Jackson Police Department. They tell us they cannot comment on the situation at this time.

