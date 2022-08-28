Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year

NEW YORK (AP) – This U.S. Open will be unlike any other thanks to Serena Williams.

That’s because the 40-year-old American and owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles recently announced she was ready to step away from being a tennis player.

Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round of singles Monday night and also will be teaming up with her sister Venus in doubles.

And whether or not this U.S. Open actually does turn out to the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential career on the court, the two-week hard-court tournament that begins Monday in New York will be mostly about Williams. As long as she remains in the field, at least.

To read more details on Williams, click here.

For more news in the U.S. click here.