Storm Chances Increase This Week Ahead of Cold Front

Weather Update – Sunday, August 2, 2022 – 8:15 PM

TODAY:

A hot and humid day was in store today with highs of 92 in the Jackson area. Showers and storms began to pop up this afternoon, bringing locally heavy rain and some strong winds to some. Since these are afternoon showers, they should taper off around sunset. Light winds should remain tonight with lows overnight should remain in the lower 70’s.

TOMORROW:

Another hot and humid day is in store tomorrow with highs expected in the lower 90’s. A low chance of storms remains in the morning but most showers and storms should appear in the afternoon and evening. Most will be pop-up showers and remain non-severe. Forecast rain percentages are around 60% but overall showers should remain light and scattered. Cloud coverage may be slim in the morning but should increase overnight. Overnight, lows are back in the 70’s with mostly cloudy skies with a few rain chances continuing overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain returns on Tuesday with a decent chance of storms ahead of a cold front. After the front passes, humidity, temps, and cloud coverage will all fall. Overnight lows remain in the 60’s and rain chances taper off. A pleasant day is in store on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Humidity should remain lower than previous days of the week as dry air sinks in. Lows are in the 60’s that night, with cooler and drier air across the area.

Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s, lower humidity, and a little sunshine as well. Wind speeds should remain around 5-10 MPH, for a decent breeze. Similar conditions remain on Friday. By Saturday, another chance of rain returns to the forecast at 30%. Here, heat and humidity may make a return to the region with southerly flow returning. Showers and storms remains on Saturday with precip rates nearing 0.10″ to 0.25″.

