‘American Idol’ alum Alex Miller to perform at Dyer Patriot Day Celebration

DYER, Tenn. — A former “American Idol” contestant will be performing in Dyer to benefit the Toys for Tots program.

Season 19 Contestant Alex Miller will take the stage at the Dyer Patriot Day Celebration on September 9. This is the second year for the celebration, which is hosted by the Dyer Fire Department to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Miller has been performing since the age of seven. His debut album “Miller Time” was released in April 2022, and he describes his sound as classic cornbread-style country music.

“I would describe our show as almost like a party on wheels. We have a good time, have a lot of fun and try to get the audience involved with a lot of different things,” Miller said. “So if you like good music, for one, and you like cornbread, then I guess you’re in a good spot for us.”

Miller will take the stage at 7 p.m. in downtown Dyer near West Front Street North. General admission is free, with VIP packages including a meet and greet, food, and reserved seating available as well.

All proceeds will benefit the Toys for Tots program, which provides Christmas presents to children in need.

Click here for more information on tickets.

