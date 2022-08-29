Celebrity hairstylist discusses top trends for fall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A celebrity hairstylist discussed some of the top hair care trends for fall.

Glen Coco works with an impressive roster of A-list clients, so it may come as no surprise he’s learned a few things like how to go from glamour to everyday hair care.

With cold months approaching, consumers expect more from their products, and choosing the right hair care product can often be overwhelming.

Coco suggests searching for hair care lines that are clean, effective and have the ability to multitask: combating damage and supporting growth.

“Coming out of the summer months, where you experience a ton of heat damage and a lot of sun damage, it’s important that you’re really moisturizing the hair and making sure that it has all the nutrients that you need in order to get that bouncy blowout,” Coco said. “So Augustinus Bader has an amazing line of products, and using a product like the leave-in treatment or the conditioner in overnight just to make sure that it’s nice and hydrated.”

Coco adds bouncy blowouts and other full bodied hair styles are on trend for the upcoming months.

Many customers aim for these styles for warmth during colder months.

Experts say it’s important to understand the science behind hair care and hair technology for the overall health of your hair.

