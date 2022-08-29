Final rehearsals for upcoming performances of ‘The Wiz Jr.’

JACKSON, Tenn.–An upcoming performance by a local cast is sure to have you ‘ease on down the road’.

Final rehearsals were held Monday afternoon at ‘The Ned’ as performers prepare for their upcoming presentation of ‘The Wiz Jr’.

The play is derived from the popular 1978 movie ‘The Wiz’.. which is based on ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

“In this version instead of Dorothy having red slippers, in this version Dorothy has ‘silver’ slippers. Dorothy is also a school teacher in New York and in the process of being a school teacher she has the ability to where she doesn’t really want to grow up,” said director of ‘The Wiz Jr., Nadia Beard.

The show will be held September 1 through 3 at ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson .

For kids night on August 31, kids can donate to the Jackson Animal Care Center for admission.

