Jackson police implement new technology to increase efficiency

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department introduces groundbreaking technology.

The new technology will help the community in a big way as well as make officers’ jobs easier.

JPD will be utilizing Genetec Clearance camera registry as well as a new app called Atlas One.

“The more we can spread our resources out to do the things we need to do, and can be more proactive on the criminal side of taking a report of a minor theft, the better we are going to be

and more effective,” said Chief Thom Corley.

Click here for more information on Genetec Clearance. For information on the Atlas One app, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.