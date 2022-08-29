LIFELINE celebrates 75th anniversary, receives donation from The Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services receives a generous donation.

Lifeline had a critical need, and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation helped address it.

Lifeline was recently presented with a financial gift for a valuable piece of new equipment: a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control.

“We are celebrating our 75th anniversary. It’s an exciting time for us,” said Lifeline Marketing Manager Melinda Reid. “Celebrating the refrigerator is just an additional reason to celebrate and to be so thankful for the support that we have in this wonderful community.”

To learn more about donating blood, click here or call (731) 427-4431.

