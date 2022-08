Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/22 – 08/29/22

Adrian Seward: Alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Alexandria Holmes Alexandria Holmes: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Billy King: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving on revoked suspended license

Calvin Burton: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law

Carlos Jarmon Carlos Jarmon: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999



Cortavious Jones Cortavious Jones: Violation of probation

Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Demario McClain Demario McClain: Aggravated assault

Eric Harris: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Ernest McKinney Ernest McKinney: Violation of probation



Judy Shanklin Judy Shanklin: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Khayyan Hennings Khayyan Hennings: Simple domestic assault

Lachunda Hartfield: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Linda Patterson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, methamphetamine precursor, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Luis Ramirez Luis Ramirez: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



Matthew Gillespie Matthew Gillespie: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Quantavious Gray Quantavious Gray: Vandalism

Samuel Fitzhugh Samuel Fitzhugh: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Sandra Grayson Barlow Sandra Grayson Barlow: Failure to appear

Quita Shanta Glenn: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest



Tierra Graves: Alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

William Voss: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.