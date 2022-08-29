Storms and Showers Continue Tonight with Heavy Rainfall Possible

Weather Update – Monday, August 29, 2022 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

A hot and humid day was in store today with highs of 88 in the Jackson area. Many showers and storms popped-up this afternoon and may continue into the evening. Some may drop heavy rainfall at times and bring strong winds as well. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall resides over all the region until early tomorrow morning. Watch for flash flooding and covered roadways. Most storms should taper off around sunset with a few scattered showers afterwards. Lows tonight remain around 73 with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers may pick up again after midnight.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off the morning with showers but over the course of the day, these should begin to taper off. Highs are expected around 90, with a cold front finally passing around sunset. Afterwards, rain clears out along with cloud coverage. Temps overnight may drop into the lower 60’s with northerly wind flow returning. Dew points and temperatures both will drop and welcome pleasant conditions for the next few days.

NEXT WEEK:

A pleasant day is in store on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Humidity should remain lower than previous days of the week as dry air sinks in. Lows are in the 60’s that night, with cooler and drier air across the area. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s, lower humidity, and a little sunshine as well. Wind speeds should remain around 5-10 MPH, for a decent breeze. Friday, southerly flow should return with heat and humidity both increasing. This flow will also bring in more showers and storms during the weekend. Right now, rain chances remain around 30% with a pretty wet day expected on Monday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com