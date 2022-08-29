Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception.

Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a man whose impact will live on for years to come.

Mayor Harris says 2022 has been a very busy year, so he looks forwards to spending more time doing the things he loves with his family.

“It’s bitter sweet, I’m gonna miss a whole lot of it, I enjoyed serving this office, I enjoyed getting to know all of the people of Madison County and our communities, so I won’t see them as often as I do now, and I’ll miss that,” Mayor Harris said. “But it’s like anything else, it has its good parts and its bad parts, but I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to slowing down a bit.”

Harris also adds he is extremely humbled by the people who helped celebrate and organize such a thoughtful event, and wants to give a special thank you to the people of Jackson and Madison County for their support throughout his career.

