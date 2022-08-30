Area Relief Ministries to hold Salt & Light Benefit Dinner Sept. 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries is holding the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to help the homeless citizens of Jackson.

A lot of talent is being displayed at this year’s event.

The always incredible Jackson Symphony will be the entertainment for the benefit dinner, along with special performances by Miss America 1987 Kellye Cash, and gospel artist Vonda Peete.

The event will be September 11 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, with doors opening at 4 p.m. The dinner is served at 5 p.m.

The Jackson Symphony will be performing songs in memory of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation.

“This is our main event that we have each year to raise money for Area Relief for us to help the homeless, the poor, and our emergency services,” said Area Relief Ministries Executive Director Michael Roby. “This is our largest fundraiser. Our goal is to raise $100,000 for our Area Relief Ministries.”

