City calls for volunteers to help clean-up Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is planning a community clean-up day at Muse Park.

The event will be held on September 17, and the city is seeking volunteers to help make it a success.

“We recognize the importance of making sure all of our parks are maintained and beautiful for any visitor who chooses to spend time there,” said JRPD Director Tony Black. “We are grateful and thankful to the volunteers who want to assist this clean-up effort.”

A news release states a majority of the clean-up effort will take place in the front area of the south side of the park. Volunteers are needed for painting, planting, limb removal, sidewalk clean-up and litter pick-up.

The Recreation and Parks Department requests that volunteers arrive by 8 a.m., at which time assignments will be distributed.

Click here to access the volunteer sign-up page. A release says safety and volunteer waivers will be supplied during the event.

