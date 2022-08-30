Cold Front Brings More Pleasant Conditions for the Rest of the Week

Weather Update – Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – 4:30 PM

TODAY:

We started off the morning with a strong line of storms and showers passing through the West Tennessee area. Most areas received around half an inch of rain while others where the line remained stagnant could have received up to 2.5″. This tapered off early this morning, leaving us with a mostly dry and partly sunny day afterwards. Highs remained in the upper 80’s will humidity still rampant. However, a passing cold front this afternoon will bring some much more pleasant conditions. Lows overnight should reach into the mid to lower 60’s with mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW:

Another beautiful day is expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Dew points should remain in the 50’s with temperatures in the 80’s. A light northeasterly breeze should remain as a high pressure lingers. Overnight, clear skies remain with lows in the 60’s once again. Winds shift to east-northeasterly but still remain light. A similar day is in store Thursday with low dew points and highs in the 80’s. A Few more clouds may move into the region and especially overnight. Lows are back in the mid 60’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly flow and increasing humidity returns on Friday. Highs are in the 90’s once again with a light breeze. Patchy fog could be possible Friday into Saturday morning with increased dew points and clam winds. By Saturday, a chance of pop-up showers is possible at a 30% chance. Highs in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be geratest for those south of I-40. Similar conditions will be in store on Sunday and Monday as well. Don’t cancel any labor day plans this weekend or Monday but keep an extra eye out. On Tuesday, rain should move out but an incoming cold front could bring more chances over the mid-week.

