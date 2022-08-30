Elmcroft hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson

Elmcroft Senior Living hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson.

The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment.

In honor of State Fair Day, participants enjoyed food, games, and more.

“It’s very hard for them to make it to a fair carnival, so I felt, ‘Hey, we can bring it here,’ so that’s what we’ve done, and we all worked together and we’ve made it happen. They’re having a good time,” said Life Enrichment Director Darlene Montague.

The event also featured a dunk tank to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers would like to thank everyone who participated in bringing this event to life, adding it wouldn’t have been a success without their help.

